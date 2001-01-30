Statue of Hercules Stands Eternal on Bistoun Mountain

KERMANSHAH The stone statue of Hercules, a legendary Greek god symbolizing might and power, is still resting on the slopes of Bistoun Mountain centuries after it was erected.

The statue was discovered in 1958 during road-building operations linking the western provinces of Kermanshah and Hamedan.

The statue of the legendary Hercules depicts him nude and with curly hair and beard leaning on his left toward a statue of a lion. His elbow and left arm are supported by the head of the lion and his limb is perched on its rump.

Mohammad Ahmadi, a senior expert of the Cultural Heritage Department of Kermanshah Province told IRNA that taking into account the style of the sculpture and its accompanying inscription, the date the statue could have been crafted is in the middle of the rule of Mehrdad I (Arsaces VI) of the Parthian Empire, between 174 to 136 B.C.

Ahmadi said that at the back of the statue there is an inscription composed of seven lines in old Greek handwriting engraved on a stone plate measuring 32x42 centimeters.

He said that a bow with duck beaks on its two ends and a full arrow box perching on top of a branch of a tree are also conspicuously engraved in the plate.

According to Ahmadi, a cone-shaped 73-cm mace can also be seen in the stone plate.

There is a reference to someone by the name of Kol Amen. This man is believed to be the great commander who fought in a battle against Mehrdad I and probably managed to escape alive from the battle.

According to the expert, the said commander thereafter made the statue out of stone on the slope of Bistoun Mountain as a token of gratitude for his rescue.

Meanwhile, another expert of the department recalled that Hercules' victories of Hercules are widely cited in ancient Greek mythology, including his fight with a giant lion that was killed in a battle whose skin he later made into a cuirass for himself.

Ms Maliheh Mahdi-Abadi said that in the engraving on the statue in Bistoun Mountain the lion's skin is spread on a platform with Hercules leaning on it.

She said that in the left hand of Hercules there used to be a glass which has been broken apparently by Vandals in the early days of the 1979 victory of the Islamic Revolution thinking that it resembled a glass of wine. They had no idea how much of a damage they would bring to the priceless statue, she added.

Mahdi-Abadi said that some experts believe that the statue dates back to the year 153 B.C., which coincides with the mid period of the reign of Mehrdad I of the Parthians.

However, there are other archaeologists who believe that the statue of Hercules and that of the lion were engraved at different periods of time, suggesting that the lion was engraved in the 2nd millennium B.C. while the statue of Hercules was made later.

Meanwhile, Assadollah Iranvand the director general of the aforesaid department, said that the statue and its surrounding area has also been greatly damaged in recent years, especially during the road-building operation in 1958.

He said that the head of Hercules has been stolen twice by smugglers of ancient cultural pieces, adding that it was seriously damaged during the road-building operation and broken into pieces.

Therefore, he further added, the department decided to make an imitation of the head to take the place of the original which they have decided to preserve in a cultural cache.

The official said that given its unique characteristics, the place has the great potential of attracting a large number of tourists who would want to see this rich and unrivaled historical relic belonging to prehistoric and post-Islamic eras.

During recent excavations conducted in the Bistoun area, remnants and relics belonging to the Parthian civilization, circa 300 B.C. to 200 A.D., were unearthed.

The historical city of Bistoun, situated 30km east of the provincial capital city of Kermanshah, is one of the unique, historical sites in the country renowned for its natural scenery as well.

The inscription and engravings of Dariush and of Parthian nobles, the remnants of a Sassanid palace and bridge, an ancient caravansary and the Safavid bridge are among the city's major historical monuments.