* ****Antigone**** from Greece in Vahdat Hall at 19:00, 21:00

* ****Seven Deeds**** by Hormoz Hedayat in the Main Hall of Te'atr-e Shahr (city theater) at 18:00, 20:00

* ****The Seeds of Memory**** from Argentina in Chaharsoo Hall of Te'atr-e Shahr at 17:00, 19:00

* ****Lady Khorshid**** by Shokr-e Khoda Goudarzi in Sayeh Hall of Te'at-e Shahr at 18:30, 20:30

* ****Pirate**** by Amir Dejakam in Qashqaei Hall of Te'atr-e Shahr at 17:00

* ****Red Green**** by Mohsen Seraji from Boroujerd in Kouchak Hall of Te'atr-e Shahr at 19:00, 21:00

* ****Death of Yazdgerd**** by Reza Farrokhi from Gilan Province in Honar Hall at 17:30, 19:00

* ****Nights of Avignon**** by Kourosh Narimani in Sangelaj Hall at 17:00, 19:00

* ****In Society of the Dead**** by Majid Vahedizadeh from Ardebil in Molavi Hall at 16:00, 18:00