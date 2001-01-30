NATIONS UNITED NATIONS UN Secretary General Kofi Annan urged rich nations on Tuesday to end all their trade barriers on goods and services exported by poor nations as one of dozens of novel ways to pay for global development.

Annan, in a 64-page report recommending 87 different measures to better meet the developing world's financing needs, also said poor countries should have the power to regulate short-term capital flows in times of crisis, a recommendation certain to stir controversy among champions of free markets.

Activists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and elsewhere have seized on a global tax on short-term investment flows and similar mechanisms as ways to discourage financial crises such as those suffered recently in Argentina, Turkey, Russia and Asia.

While Annan backed controls on short-term capital flight in times of crisis, he added that restraints "cannot be used as a substitute for sound and appropriate macroeconomic policies."

The report was part of a drive by the UN official to push governments, corporations and international organizations to do more to help the world's poorest nations and their citizens share in the benefits of globalization.

The campaign will culminate in a UN conference on financing for development in early 2002.

To date, the wealthiest nations have benefited far more than their poorer cousins from an era of faster growth, more jobs and rising living standards driven by a thriving global financial marketplace.

Annan reported that in one promising step, the European Commission has proposed fully opening the markets of the European Union's 15 member nations to all goods except arms exported by the world's poorest countries.

That plan would provide the 48 least developed countries with a duty-free, quota-free marketplace in much of Europe, a model for the rest of the world, he said.

The developing nations must increasingly look to private investment and trade growth to finance their needs because foreign aid is shrinking.

Countries offering foreign aid on average dedicated just 0.24 percent of their gross national product (GNP) to such aid in 1999 compared to 0.33 percent in 1992, the report said.

While donor countries have widely agreed that foreign aid should equal 0.7 percent of their GNP, only a handful of countries -- including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden -- have consistently met that target in recent years.

(Reuter)