TEHRAN Advisor to Sudan's minister of transportation in a meeting with Iran's minister of roads and transportation Monday asked for Iranian railroad technicians' assistance in extension of his country's railways.

Hassan Mousa Sheikh Assafi who is in Iran to attend an international conference on "the role played by governments in expansion of international corridors for transportation of goods" said, "My country has borders with nine African countries and therefore, the construction of railways and their expansion can play an essential role in providing the favorable ground for expansion of Sudan's relations with them."

Referring to the start of the construction of the peace route in Sudan, he sought Iran's help in faster completion of the said national project, which he saw very important for his country.

Assafi also referred to Iran's essential role in the construction of roads, jetties and infrastructure facilities in his country in the recent years and expressed the Sudanese government and nation's gratitude in this regard.

The Sudanese advisor minister also asked for arrangements to train his country's railways personnel at Iranian Railway Organization.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Transportation, Rahman Dadman, too, announced Iran's readiness to broaden cooperation in all transportation fields with Sudan. He further stressed that Iran is ready to construct infrastructure facilities at Sudanese ports and to provide for easy transportation of that country's goods through the Iranian soil to any destination.

Dadman further ensured the Sudanese authority that Iran can provide for easy exports of Sudan's various products to the Central Asian republics.

He also voiced Iran's readiness to expand its naval transportation links with Sudan and said, "If the Sudanese authorities will announce their consent, the Iranian experts will prepare the draft for such cooperation as soon as possible."

Iran is also ready to establish direct passenger and cargo shipping lines to Sudan, if the necessary agreements are made, according to Dadman.

(IRNA)