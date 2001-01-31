Iran's Economic Information Center Opens in Kiev

KIEV Iran's Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi here on Wednesday officially opened Islamic Republic of Iran's Economic and Commercial Information Center.

The center will provide businessmen and industrialists with information on Iran for four months on a trial base.

It will also provide Iranian businessmen and industrialists with information on Ukraine and facilitate the export of goods and services from Iran to Ukraine and vice versa.

The center has published many booklets on economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries and the potentials of Iran.

At the inaugural ceremony, Kharrazi stressed the necessity of proper and speedy information dissemination for the realization of the objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Kharrazi arrived in Kiev on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Ukraine.

Kharrazi's visit to Kiev is in response to last year's visit to Tehran by his Ukrainian counterpart.

A group of representatives of various government establishments along with some businessmen and industrialists are accompanying Kharrazi to Ukraine. On Tuesday, he attended a commercial symposium of Iranian and Ukrainian businessmen in Kiev.

Kharrazi's trip to Ukraine is the first leg of a two-nation visit which will also take him to Belarus. He will attend the inaugural ceremony of Iranian Embassy in Minsk, Belarus.

In his talks with senior officials of Belarus, Kharrazi will explore new avenues for expansion of bilateral relations and industrial, scientific and eco-political cooperation, as well as regional and international cooperation.

Iran and Ukraine have worked together to produce an airplane, Iran-140, which has a flight range of 2,000 kilometers and has a capacity of 52 passengers. It is set to make its maiden flight on February 10 which marks the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Addressing trade and industry entrepreneurs in Kiev, Kharrazi said, "Efforts of Iranian officials are focussed on establishing suitable grounds for strengthening ties with countries that want to work with Iran based on mutual respect and noninterference in each other's internal affairs."

Kharrazi said economic cooperation among countries can be a means for achieving international peace and security, but that fair laws are a prerequisite.

"We believe that world countries can work for economic progress and can benefit therefrom only on a setting of fair international laws," he said.

"The effects of economic globalization on the technical and social arenas are obviously tangible. However, what is needed is respect for institutionalized principles of nations so that they can work and live in peace despite their cultural differences," he added.

Kharrazi expounded on Iran's development plans, saying that with the establishment of the Islamic Republic the country entered into a new phase in economic programs as well as in infrastructural, trade and production development of the country.

He said the country's Third Five-Year Development Plan (2000-2005) aims to institute economic reforms in the country by creating changes in its financial structures, trim expenditures, pass laws that facilitate business, encourage privatization of government factories and increase production capacities of companies.

(IRNA)