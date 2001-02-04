Open Market Rates of Major Foreign Currencies, Price of Gold

TEHRAN The Persian-language ***** Iran ***** in its Sunday edition announced the latest open market (unofficial) rates of major foreign currencies and price of gold as follows:

In Tehran: ---------- Currency Rate Change -------- ---------- U.S. dollar 1 = Rls.8,010 Rls.+10 German mark 1 = " 3,650" -130 British pound 1 = " 11,630 " +80 +++ U.S. dollar (boughtfrom exporters) Rls.1=7,917 unchanged Euro ( " " " ) " 1=7,457Rls.+167 +++ +++ +++ Gold coin Price Change --------- ----------- Full bahar-e azadi 1 = 598,000 rls Rls.-4,000 " " " (new) 1 = 540,000 " " -3,000 Half " " 1 = 400,000 " " -2,000 Quarter" " 1 = 234,000 " unchanged +++ +++ +++ Gold Price Change---- ----- ------ (0.750 or 18 CT) 1 Gram = 52,600 Rls.+400

(IRNA)