Debt Restructuring Would Help Stability: Russia

MUNICH, Germany A top Russian security official said on Sunday international willingness to restructure Russia's debt would help secure long-term stability.

"We expect Western countries will demonstrate understanding for our financial problems," Sergei Ivanov, secretary of Russia's Security Council, told an international defense conference in Munich.

"By refusing to waive part of one's profit today, tomorrow one may get results which may turn out to be much more expensive -- and not only from the point of view of economics. As we all know, politics has to be paid for."

Russia has pledged to service some $38.7 billion worth of debt to the Paris Club of International Nations, with the largest amount due to Germany.

"I'd like to remind you that since 1992 Russia has paid its creditors more than $18 billion of the former Soviet debt, including $12.3 billion of aggregate interest," Ivanov said.

"A major part of these payments were made in fact for debts of other republics of the former USSR, which make no payments to their creditors and some of them do not renounce claims for their share in the foreign assets of the former USSR."

Russia has in recent weeks lobbied for a restructuring of its debts while pledging that it would eventually pay up in full. Germany and other countries have replied that Russia is in an economic position now to serve its debts fully.

"Today's balanced Russian budget is the result of our tough financial policy under which pensions and average salaries stay lower than the minimum wage, and 30 percent of the population remains under the poverty line," Ivanov said.

"At the same time Russia, practically without compensation, has been taking part in the solution of numerous international problems, thus also contributing to stable development of the world's leading G8 members," he added.

(Reuter)