4 Experts Scrutinize Expediency Council's Budget Intervention: Paper

TEHRAN Four experts recently analyzed the Expediency Council's intervention in making a final decision on the 2001-2002 budget bill which was ratified by the Majlis (Parliament) some two months ago and was rejected by the Guardian Council.

In an interview conducted by the English-language **** Iran Daily **** on Monday, MP Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh, opined that the decision of the Guardian Council does not weaken the Parliament.

"Each and every institution of the country has its own particular duty," he pointed out adding that if the Guardian Council rejects the Parliament's ratification, the matter is then referred to the Expediency Council to examine it.

Esmaeil, a member of the Majlis Presiding Board, went on to emphasize that differences of opinion regarding the issue are however normal.

While the "Guardian Council believes that some items of the budget law contradict the Iranian Constitution," the MP from Tabriz noted that some MPs attach credence to the fact that the "council has pursued factional interests in rejecting the Majlis ratification."

Therefore, he believes that the ultimate duty of the Parliament is to "remove the objections raised by the council."

What is most important at this juncture, he pointed out, is the speedy finalization of the budget.

To this end, all ambiguities surrounding the law must be cleared out so that the government does not face any obstacles, he stressed.

Another MP, and member of the Majlis Plan and Budget Commission, Mahdi Tabatabaei, however believed that the Guardian Council's decision is unconvincing.

"It seems that the council examined the ratification on the basis of laws, which it made itself," said the MP from Khorramabad (Lorestan Province).

This is while the mps see nothing "unconstitutional about the 2001-2 budget law", he noted.

Tabatabaie underlined that the council has found faults with those items of the law that have been ratified in compliance with the Third Development Plan.

The Expediency Council's involvement in the matter only proves the power of the Parliament in making laws, he praised.

"That the Expediency Council has to ultimately take a decision about this ratification, does not necessarily indicate that the Majlis has been weakened."

On the contrary, "it shows that the MPs did not want to give in on their standpoint," he concluded.

An economist, Habibollah Mirzaei, stressed that any Majlis ratification is a byproduct of expert interactions.

"Given the fact that the Expediency Council has been politicized, its involvement in this case will ultimately overshadow expert studies conducted by the MPs," he opined adding that the budget law is the most important economic consideration.

Considering the viewpoints of a particular faction in the country's budgetary system, can be very dangerous for the Islamic Revolution," he cautioned.

He believed that the matter should not be delayed by the Expediency Council since it will hinder the government's long-term plans.

It should be borne in mind that "if the Majlis is weakened, then the entire Islamic system would be undermined," he concluded.

A member of the Expediency Council and also a presidential aide, Mohammad Hashemi, said that the council will hold an emergency meeting to resolve the case.

"Although some other issues were on the Expediency Council's agenda, the issue of settlement of differences concerning the budget law has been given top priority and special meetings will be held very soon to resolve the matter as quickly as possible," he observed.

Hashemi, who is Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani's younger brother, emphasized that the Expediency Council only heeds the best national interests of the country and has never pursued factional interests.

"There have been instances when some members of the Expediency Council, who have particular political tendencies, voted against their faction's interests," he concluded.

(IRNA)