Gang Smuggling Women and Girls to Persian Gulf States Busted

TEHRAN The Head of the Tehran Justice Department, Abbas-Ali Alizadeh, said here Tuesday that the members of a corrupt gang, involved in the smuggling of young Iranian women and girls to Persian Gulf states to be engaged in the illicit sex trade, have been arrested by security forces.

Iran, located at a strategic point on the route connecting East to West, has unfortunately become a transit route for some illegal activities, including the smuggling of drugs and young women and girls from different countries in the East to European or Persian Gulf countries.

The Pakistani daily **** Awsaf *** has recently written that Pakistani traffickers, in cooperation with the country's border guards, smuggle beautiful Pakistani women and girls to different countries through Iran.

The TEHRAN TIMES in a report published recently quoted the Secretary of the Iranian Committee for Combating AIDS, Dr. Bahman Yeganeh, as saying that two green lines of the sex trade pass through Iran.

Yeganeh has said that groups of immoral women and girls are passing through Iran under the veneer of cultural or commercial tours in order to join prostitution rings overseas.

Bus tours of young people to neighboring countries pose a definite threat to the health and well-being of the youth of our country and political motives are most likely behind this new activity.

Justice Department Head Alizadeh also said yesterday that most of the corrupt gangs are run and encouraged by enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that a physical encounter would probably be inefficient because of the complicated modus operandi of the groups.

He said the group's tactics included seducing 13-year-old girls into giving their consent with promises of money and transporting them to customers in Persian Gulf states.

The groups were equipped with in-circuit surveillance cameras, mobile phones and other devices in their residences in Tehran, he said.