Guests Praise Iranian Movie Industry

TEHRAN A group of foreign guests attending the 19th Fajr International Film Festival here Monday praised the Iranian cinema and said they would give recommendations on Iranian movies after their return.

Tonje Hardersen, Chairwoman of the Norwegian Arthaus Art Film Foundation, Win Dekker, purchaser for the Dutch Film Company Moskwood, Mariebooberg Folketsbig, head of a Swedish Film Acquisition Company and Chalier, a documentary assessor of the Australian SBS Television, in separate interviews with IRNA, called the Iranian cinema as "interesting," "humanistic," "melodramatic," "poetic," "beautiful" and "dynamic."

Hardersen, who is visiting Iran for the second time, considers Iranian movies "long" although they have interesting themes or subjects.

She visited Iran for the first time to attend in October last year to attend the Children's Film Festival in Isfahan and voted *****"Under the Skin of the City"***** as best Iranian film in that festival.

Dekker said Iranian movies are humanistic, filled with emotion and centered on the lives of people. Drawing a comparison between Iranian and Russian movies in terms of being able to depict social changes, Dekker said that Iranian movies are increasingly taking up social developments as themes and are influenced by these developments.

Folketsbig likewise said that before coming to Iran her company already purchased the Iranian films *****"The Day I Become a Woman"***** and *****"Circle."*****

She said there are some Iranian films which are quite modern as is *****"Under the Skin of the City."*****

She praised the Iranian movie industry as "poetic, melodramatic and very beautiful."

Chalier said that Iranian movies are not well known in Australia and moviegoers have vague ideas about them.

However, praising the success of Iranian movies at the Melbourne and Cannes film festivals, she said that within two days of stay in Iran she had seen good Iranian movies which include *****"Under the Skin of the City."*****

(IRNA)