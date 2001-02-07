Bomb Blast Injures Six Near Islamabad

ISLAMABAD At least six people were injured in a bomb blast in the outskirts of the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Wednesday, officials and hospital sources said.

The explosive material was hidden in a blanket and was placed along a road that divides Islamabad from the neighboring Rawalpindi city.

The half-kilogram, local-made device went off at 7:45 a.m. (2:45 GMT), deputy commissioner for Islamabad Hamid Ali Khan told IRNA.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The injured, two of them in critical condition, were shifted to a Rawalpindi city hospital.

Teams of army, bomb disposal squads and police rushed to the site of the blast and are investigating the incident.

A big bomb blast had killed 19 people and injured around one hundred in Islamabad in September last year. (IRNA)