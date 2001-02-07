Bombay Serial Bomb Blast Suspect Shot Dead

BOMBAY A former Indian film producer, who was charged in connection with a series of bomb blasts in India's commercial capital Bombay almost eight years ago and released on bail, was shot dead on Wednesday, police said. A senior police official said he suspected that underworld killers shot Hanif Kadawala who he said had links with Dawood Ibrahim, one of the prime accused in the bomb blasts case. "It is the job of the underworld," Assistant Commissioner of Police Shankar Kamble told Reuters Police said no other details of the shooting were available.

(Reuter)