Those Disapproving of President's Conduct, Not Allied With the Leader: Ha'eri

SHIRAZ Leader's representative in southern Fars Province said in Friday prayer sermons of Shiraz that supporting the president is a religious duty.

He added, "He who does not approve of President Khatami is in fact not allied with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, either."

Ayatollah Mohyeddin Ha'eri Shirazi posed the question, "When the leader has repeatedly supported the president and his cabinet, how come those who claim to be true followers of the leader have never approved of President Khatami's conduct?"

The religious leader further clarified that it is natural to have difference of opinion, but it should not provide tools for the enemies of the revolution.

"I myself approve most of the president's ideas, but of course have differences of opinion with him in certain areas as well," said Ha'eri Shirazi, adding, "having difference of opinion with the president, or any other official, should not lead to weakening our own officials."

(IRNA)