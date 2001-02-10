12 Killed After Bus Hits Lorry in Bandar Abbas Road

BANDAR ABBAS -- Some 12 people were killed after a bus en route from Sirjan to Bandar Abbas in the Persian Gulf Province of Hormuzgan collided with a lorry, the Head of the Police in Hormuzgan Province, Colonel Ne'matollah Taban said on Thursday.

He did not specify if there was any probable injuries, but said that the several of those killed could not be identified because they had been beheaded in the accident.

Taban blamed the accident on the carelessness of the bus driver who was killed on the spot as well as the driver of the lorry.