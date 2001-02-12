Obasanjo Heads to Sudan to Join Desert States Group

ABUJA Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo left Abuja Monday for Sudan where he is expected to sign up to membership of a regional grouping of desert states.

The Nigerian president is expected to announce the membership of Nigeria in the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (COMESSA) at a two-day summit of the organization, his office said Monday.

The gathering in Khartoum is expected to discuss desertification, the wars raging on the continent, an economic revival plan and the Lockerbie trial.

While the south of Nigeria has a subtropical climate, northern Nigeria lies on the edge of the Sahel and is subject to desertification.

Obasanjo is expected to return to Nigeria on Tuesday before welcoming Libyan leader Muammar Qadhafi on a visit here Wednesday, AFP reported.