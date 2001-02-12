Rich Mentally Ill Danes Have Higher Suicide Risk

LONDON Rich people suffering from mental illnesses are in higher risk of committing suicide than mentally ill people with lower incomes, researches reported. Scientists at the University of Aarhus said there is a greater stigma attached to psychiatric problems among affluent Danes which may make it harder for them to cope. "Richer people with a mental disorder may be more suicidal before they are admitted to hospital or they may feel more stigmatized, vulnerable and shameful about having a mental illness," Esben Agerbo said in a study in the ***British Medical Journal***. Agerbo and his colleagues analyzed data on 811 people who had committed suicide between 1982 and 1994 and compared them with data on 100 matched people of the same age and sex who were alive on the date of the suicide. They found that the suicide risk among rich mentally ill people recently treated in hospital was three times higher than among those with lower incomes. In a commentary on the Danish research in the ***British Medical Journal***, David Gunnell, of the University of Bristol in western England, called for further studies to determine if the Danish results were due to the severity of the illness or the stigma attached to being treated in hospital for it. Gunnell said there is clear evidence that in the male population poverty is associated with an increased risk of suicide.

(Reuter)