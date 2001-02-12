Cem Is Welcome to Remove Hurdles

TEHRAN Turkish Foreign Minister Ismail Cem is here for an official visit. The foreign ministries of the guest and host are expected to do their homework in order to make the official visit a success.

The simplest way to make the visit a success is to identify the outstanding problems and explore the avenues through which they can be removed. At the same time attempts must be made to boost mutual cooperation. Both Iran and Turkey are members of the Organization of the Islamic Conference and enjoy numerous commonalties. Notwithstanding the common ground for mutual cooperation, it seems that Turkey is not serious - or is not sincere -- in its relations with Iran. Many analysts here argue that Turkey attaches more importance to its relations with Israel than to its relations with Iran. This is the crux of the matter. This is where the shoe pinches.

However, more pessimistic analysts believe that the Zionist regime, through various means, influences the process of policymaking in Turkey and this is why anti-Iran streaks are palpable in some of Ankara's policies. For instance, from time to time, the media in Turkey level baseless charges against Iran, while the Turkish government remains silent. Well, we fully understand what is meant by a free press.

However, press freedom does not mean that the press in Turkey can make a baseless accusation against Iran and splash it on their front pages with impunity. When this happens, the minimum that the Iranian government expects the Turkish government to do is to stop this nonsense. We as journalists welcome Cem to Iran and hope that during his negotiations with Iranian officials, he will promise to remove the hurdles in the way of good neighborly relations and cordial ties. The Turkish foreign minister must be reminded that agreements are not signed merely for the sake of show. They are signed to be implemented. Therefore, the agreements which are in limbo must be resuscitated and implemented by Turkey. We are optimistic that Cem will definitely remove the hurdles in the way of dynamic bilateral cooperation. Iran's door is always open to friendly countries.