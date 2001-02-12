Iranian Women's Charter Drawn Up

TEHRAN The Iranian Women's Charter has been drawn up, and a copy of which has been given to top government executives, senior clerics, university professors and instructors at theological schools so that they may express their views on this charter, said an official in charge of women's affairs last week.

Ms. Bonyanian, who was in charge of Women's Committee of the Ten-Day Dawn Headquarters, further said that the charter has defined women's role in different cultural, social, economic and educational fields on the basis of the public attitude and Islamic teachings.

It is worth knowing that during the 10-day period, known as the Ten-Day Dawn, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the Women's Committee launched a Website on the Internet that can be used by women Basijis.

The committee also held a seminar on the role of women in the formation of civilizations and another seminar on the attitude of different religions toward the status of women.