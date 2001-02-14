Experts Comment on "Iranian World & Touran" Seminar

TEHRAN The Foreign Ministry's Center for Documents and History of Diplomacy held a seminar entitled "Iranian World and Touran" last week at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS). The two-day seminar was attended by Iranian experts as well as scholars from 34 other countries.

The TEHRAN TIMES interviewed a Tehran University Professor Hermidas Bavand, the Director of the British Eurosovic Foundation Pirouz Mojtahedzadeh and the Head of the Tajik Institute for Philosophy and Law, Musa Dinar-Shayef, on the sidelines of the seminar.

Asked to comment on the title of the seminar, Bavand said that culture comprises different elements such as art, language, religion, customs and traditions. He added that the Iranian civilization covers Central Asia and Caucasus, Afghanistan, Iran and part of Pakistan.

"By the Iranian world, we mean the above regions in which nations with some historical and cultural commonalities live. In general, regardless of linguistic variations, the basis of the Iranian culture has not changed, and the above regions enjoy historical and cultural commonalities," he added.

Bavand said that the study of history has a positive effect on the next generations. "History and civilization are interwoven, and if a nation has a proper knowledge of its past history, it can take effective steps toward a better future."

Speaking to the daily, Mojtahedzadeh also commented on the title of the seminar, saying, "As neighbors, the Iranian and Tourani civilizations have been engaged in a dialogue in the course of history. This dialogue has had a significant effect on the relations between the two."

He noted that although there were some conflicts between Iranians and Turks in the past, the cooperation between these two civilizations carried much more weight than those conflicts.

Mojtahedzadeh said that holding such seminars allows the representatives of the two nations to hold more talks and achieve better understanding on the basis of their commonalties.

Meanwhile, the Tajik participant in the seminar referred to the positive role played by such seminars in increasing the mutual understanding of the Iranian and Tourani nations. He also described the great Iranian and Tourani civilizations as deeply interactive.

Shayef emphasized that studying the political, cultural and scientific relations between the two regions is vital for understanding the contemporary history and adopting wise policies.