Statement Commemorates Anniversary of Ocalan's Arrest

TEHRAN A statement distributed in different cities of Kurdestan Province commemorating the anniversary of former PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's arrest and the rally held by the Kurdish people in his support on Feb. 21, 1999.

The statement also called on the people in Kurdestan Province to mark the day by holding peaceful rallies in the province. "On February 21, 1999, the Kurdish people shouted the slogans Down With the U.S.', Down With Israel' and Down With Turkey'," the statement added.