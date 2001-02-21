Australia PM Seen Staying With Sinking Ship

CANBERRA Ever the Aussie battler, conservative Prime Minister John Howard will go down with his sinking government ship rather than relinquish control ahead of an expected year-end election, analysts said on Wednesday.

Under fire from angry voters and trailing in the polls, Howard faces mounting odds against winning a third term in office when he goes to the ballot box this year.

Howard, prime minister since 1996 and in Parliament for over 25 years, has previously hinted he might step down after the election, and hand over to someone else, most likely his heir apparent, treasurer Peter Costello.

But barely a whisper about his leadership has been heard after two state election massacres in the past fortnight, and political analysts believe Howard, 61, will fight to the end.

"The leadership is absolutely secure ... He would never surrender," said La Trobe University analyst Robert Manne.

"He has always been a fighter and rather stubborn ... he sees himself, absurdly enough, as a Winston Churchill type.

Personally he would find caving in or capitulating very difficult."

Polls show the opposition center-left Labor Party has opened up an eight-point lead over Howard's liberal/national coalition.

The coalition suffered two straight losses to Labor in the western Australia and Queensland State polls this month, punished over high fuel prices, a new 10 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) and free-market reforms that have hit rural areas.

The state losses, which leave five of Australia's six states in Labor's hands, are seen by many as signs of a relentless Labor tide that will wash the federal government away by November, and which may persuade the coalition to find a fresh standard-bearer.

But Howard has a history of weathering impossible situations.

"He's now known as a person who rises out of difficult situations, a kind of Lazarus rising from apparent death," said Monash University politics Professor Paul James.

Howard famously declared he would need to be "Lazarus with a triple bypass" to come back politically after being deposed as opposition leader in 1989.

The voter backlash is being driven by traditional coalition supporters in rural Australia battered by dairy deregulation, fuel tax increases and bank and telephone company privatizations which have cut services and hurt farmers.

The heartland voters are shifting to the far-right one nation party, independents and others -- eroding the tiny margin of votes that pushed the coalition over the line in October 1998.

Labor, which won the popular vote in 1998 but lost the seat count, needs a mere 0.6 percentage point swing to seize power.

Analysts said Howard's only heir apparent, Costello, would aggravate the slide in support with his unwavering commitment to the economic reform that has so bruised rural Australia.

"In present circumstances (Costello) would be absolutely lethal for the coalition, because he is sort of the embodiment of everything that the rural and regional disaffected voter dislikes -- much more than howard, actually," said Manne.

James said the Liberal Party is not ready, in any case, to promote Costello, troubled by internal research which shows the treasurer is well respected but widely disliked.

"He's not trusted by the electorate, he's got a supercilious smile and he's seen as a person who knows how to manage the economy very well but is a bit aloof and a bit too comfortable with himself. And the Liberal Party knows that," James said.

Howard's admission that he may retire after the ballot also suggests Costello has agreed to give the prime minister one more kick at the can, even as he breathes down his neck, Manne said.

Costello himself this week dismissed suggestions his leadership chances had been boosted. He also rejected as "absolutely false" talk the government had paid an image consultant a $45,000 ($23,600) to convert his smirk into a smile.

(Reuter)

bc-australia-politics-howard (analysis) australia-politics-howard(analysis):analysis-austr alia pm seen staying with sinking ship by andrea hopkins canberra, feb 21 (reuters) - ever the aussie battler, conservative prime minister john howard will go down with his sinking government ship rather than relinquish control ahead of an expected year-end election, analysts said on wednesday. under fire from angry voters and trailing in the polls, howard faces mounting odds against winning a third term in office when he goes to the ballot box this year. howard, prime minister since 1996 and in parliament for over 25 years, has previously hinted he might step down after the election, and hand over to someone else, most likely his heir apparent, treasurer peter costello. but barely a whisper about his leadership has been heard after two state election massacres in the past fortnight, and political analysts believe howard, 61, will fight to the end. "the leadership is absolutely secure ... he would never surrender," said la trobe university analyst robert manne. "he has always been a fighter and rather stubborn ... he sees himself, absurdly enough, as a winston churchill type. personally he would find caving in or capitulating very difficult." polls show the opposition centre-left labor party has opened up an eight-point lead over howard's liberal/national coalition. the coalition suffered two straight losses to labor in the western australia and queensland state polls this month, punished over high fuel prices, a new 10 percent goods and services tax (gst) and free-market reforms that have hit rural areas. relentless labor tide the state losses, which leave five of australia's six states in labor's hands, are seen by many as signs of a relentless labor tide that will wash the federal government away by november, and which may persuade the coalition to find a fresh standard-bearer. but howard has a history of weathering impossible situations. "he's now known as a person who rises out of difficult situations, a kind of lazarus rising from apparent death," said monash university politics professor paul james. howard famously declared he would need to be "lazarus with a triple bypass" to come back politically after being deposed as opposition leader in 1989. the voter backlash is being driven by traditional coalition supporters in rural australia battered by dairy deregulation, fuel tax increases and bank and telephone company privatisations which have cut services and hurt farmers. the heartland voters are shifting to the far-right one nation party, independents and others -- eroding the tiny margin of votes that pushed the coalition over the line in october 1998. labor, which won the popular vote in 1998 but lost the seat count, needs a mere 0.6 percentage point swing to seize power. analysts said howard's only heir apparent, costello, would aggravate the slide in support with his unwavering commitment to the economic reform that has so bruised rural australia. "in present circumstances (costello) would be absolutely lethal for the coalition, because he is sort of the embodiment of everything that the rural and regional disaffected voter dislikes -- much more than howard, actually," said manne. breathing down his neck james said the liberal party is not ready, in any case, to promote costello, troubled by internal research which shows the treasurer is well respected but widely disliked. "he's not trusted by the electorate, he's got a supercilious smile and he's seen as a person who knows how to manage the economy very well but is a bit aloof and a bit too comfortable with himself. and the liberal party knows that," james said. howard's admission that he may retire after the ballot also suggests costello has agreed to give the prime minister one more kick at the can, even as he breathes down his neck, manne said. costello himself this week dismissed suggestions his leadership chances had been boosted. he also rejected as "absolutely false" talk the government had paid an image consultant a$45,000 ($23,600) to convert his smirk into a smile.