One in Five English "Dangerously" Overweight

LONDON Obesity is rising in England, where one in five adults are now classified as dangerously overweight, and is rapidly approaching levels seen in the United States, a British government report reveals.

Levels of obesity in England have tripled in the last 20 years, according to a study by the National Audit Office, which estimated that obesity accounted for more than 30,000 premature deaths in 1998 and cost Britain 2.6 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in health bills and indirect losses to the economy.

The report warned that within 10 years the levels would reach those seen in the United States, where one in four is obese.

Nearly two-thirds of people in England are now clinically overweight or obese, measured using the body mass index (BMI) - the weight in kilograms divided by the square of the height in meters.

A BMI of 20 to 25 is normal, more than 25 is overweight and more than 30 is defined as obese.

Obesity is linked to increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, colon cancer and stroke.

In 1980, eight percent of women and six percent of men in England were obese. By 1998, that had almost trebled to 21 percent of women and 17 percent of men.

A further 32 percent of women and 46 percent of men are overweight, meaning that 58 percent of people in England are now either fat or obese.

The rate is also rising faster than in other parts of Europe.

(DPA)