California's Maxygen to Work on AIDS Vaccine

WASHINGTON A California company that aims to develop vaccines by shuffling genes said it was working to create an AIDS vaccine.

Maxygen Inc., based in Redwood City, California, said it was being helped in the effort by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), a nonprofit group pressing for development of a vaccine to work against the deadly AIDS virus.

IAVI will fund the development while the company keeps all rights to commercialize any vaccine it comes up with, Maxygen said in a statement.

"In recognition of the great need for a vaccine against AIDS in the poorest countries of the world where infection rates are soaring, Maxygen has granted IAVI a royalty free license to develop and distribute HIV vaccines to those who cannot afford them in developing countries," the company said.

"A vaccine is the best hope for ending the AIDS epidemic," IAVI President Dr. Seth Berkley said in a statement.

"Collaborations with private industry working on the cutting edge of biotechnology will be a critical factor in achieving our goal of developing and distributing AIDS vaccines," Berkley added.

Maxygen said it would use its trademark "Molecularbreeding" gene-shuffling technology to try to make a vaccine that will prompt an effective immune response to the virus.

Vaccines work by helping the body recognize and act against invaders, by using antigens, which are the recognition part of the equation, and adjuvants that help boost immune system cells.

The trouble with HIV is it attacks immune system cells. Efforts to create an effective vaccine so far have failed and now researchers say they would be happy with one that blunts the effects of the virus instead of stopping it.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 36 million people worldwide have HIV infection or AIDS.

The disease killed 3 million people last year, including 500,000 children.

"We have already shown in several examples that our proprietary molecularbreeding directed molecular evolution technologies can be used to generate infectious disease antigens that elicit broader, stronger immune responses than wild type antigens," Russell Howard, chief executive officer of Maxygen, said in a statement.

"We believe that application of these technologies to HIV vaccine development may overcome key limitations that have so far hindered the successful development of a safe, effective HIV vaccine."

(Reuter)

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