Japan Posts First Monthly Trade Gap in Four Years

TOKYO Japan on Wednesday reported its first monthly trade deficit in four years as slowing growth in the United States and Asia took its toll on exports.

With imports of oil, textiles and information technology goods remaining strong, Japan plunged into a deficit of 95.3 billion yen ($824.1 million) in January, the Ministry of Finance said. It was the first deficit since January 1997.

Figures for January are notoriously volatile because of holidays early in the month, but officials and economists said the deficit underlined the steady shrinkage in Japan's traditional trade surplus.

"January's deficit was probably affected by seasonal factors, but an impact might have come from a slowdown in the U.S. economy," a MOF official told reporters.

He said the trend of rising imports and declining exports was likely to continue, with the result that Japan's surplus was unlikely to resume climbing in the near term.

Ron Bevacqua, chief economist at Commerz Securities, said the slowing growth in exports was especially significant.

The value of exports rose just 3.1 percent from a year earlier, to 3.62 trillion yen, while imports surged by 24.3 percent to 3.72 trillion yen.

In volume terms, which strips out the effect of currency and price changes, exports dropped 5.1 percent in January after growing 1.8 percent in December. By contrast, import growth accelerated to 11.9 percent from 7.8 percent.

"It's the export recovery that has been the trigger for the economic recovery cycle over the past two years," Bevacqua said. "The recovery is over."

(Reuter)