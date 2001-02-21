SPECIAL REPORTS ON 2ND INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL

* Abdollah Ali-Morad, the renowned Iranian animator, said that making animations is a very hard task, adding that the 2nd Intl. Animation Festival has provided an appropriate opportunity to promote this art in the country.

Ali-Morad, who is a member of the jury of the Iranian Section of the festival, further said that animation, like cinema, is a medium through which we can convey our message to our audience.

He stressed that if other means of communication can be at the service of dialogue among civilizations, animation can also serve this purpose in its own language.

Ali-Morad, also a member of the selection board of the festival, noted that the Iranian animations have had a considerable quantitative as well as qualitative growth this year.

* On the occasion of 2nd Intl. Animation Film Festival, a book comprising interviews with the best animators of the world will be published soon. The interviews with more than 20 famous animators of the world have been compiled by the renowned Iranian animator Saeid Tavakkolian during the 20 years.

* A member of the Jury of the 2nd International Animation Festival, Saeid Tavakkolian, said that the works presented by university students to the festival are of a high quality.

Tavakkolian stressed that graphic artists have achieved a high status in the field of art, but unfortunately animators and painters have not attained their deserved status yet.