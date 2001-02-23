Japan's PM Mori Battles on, Vows 24-Hour Day

TOKYO Japan's least-loved Prime Minister, Yoshiro Mori, vowed on Wednesday to work night and day to keep his job, defying calls even from within his ruling coalition to step down.

Mori, whose public support has evaporated after a series of blunders and scandals, is under intense pressure to resign from lawmakers in the ruling camp who fear he would lead them to certain defeat in a July election for Parliament's Upper House.

But the tenacious former rugby player showed no willingness to throw in the towel and, with no consensus on his successor, predictions of when he might resign are proving difficult.

"While reflecting on those matters I should reflect upon, I will do my best to respond to everyone's expectations," Jiji news agency quoted Mori as telling young lawmakers in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

"I will forge ahead in state affairs 24 hours a day."

However, a hint as to the possible timing of Mori's departure came from the secretary general of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Makoto Koga.

"We will do whatever we need to pass the budget (for the fiscal year from April). Everything will start from then on," Koda told party members, adding that he expected the budget to pass the powerful Lower House on March 2.

The New Komeito Party, the number two partner in the ruling bloc led by the LDP, kept up its calls for Mori to step aside.

"The tide has turned to an honorable retreat. It is now all up to the LDP," Kyodo news agency quoted a party official as saying.

Dithering and delay would be bad news for Japan's financial markets, which hope Mori's early departure would bring some political stability if not real reforms.

Submarines and Golf----------

"Twere done, twere best done quickly," said Marshall Gittler, head of Asian Currency Strategy at Bank of America in Tokyo. "Markets hate uncertainty, that's the general principle."

The political fuss comes at an unfortunate time for U.S.-Japan relations, strained after a U.S. nuclear submarine crashed into and sank a Japanese training trawler carrying high school students. Nine were left missing, presumed dead.

Mori said he would not make a hoped-for trip to Washington on March 3-4 to meet President George W. Bush, although officials denied the delay was linked to his political woes.

Mori's tarnished image got another smudge with a report -- which he denied -- that he had bet money on the golf game he persisted in playing after hearing that the U.S. submarine had surfaced suddenly and sunk the trawler.

His sluggish response kicked off a cascade of criticism, prompting calls for him to resign from within his own coalition.

LDP heavyweights are scurrying from secret meeting to secret meeting to work out a game plan, but in public they give little away.

"What is most important is the early enactment of the budget. I would like you to support the Mori administration amid this harsh head wind," Jiji quoted Junichiro Koizumi, head of Mori's own LDP faction, as telling Upper House lawmakers.

-----------Opposition Efforts---------

Numerous names have been floated as possible replacements for Mori including LDP elder Hiromu Nonaka, 75, who helped tap Mori for his job last April; the reform-minded Koizumi; and forceful former prime minister Ryutaro Hashimoto.

But agreement is proving tough to forge.

Opposition parties are doing their best to make life miserable for the ruling bloc.

A parliamentary panel had to stop work on next year's budget after the opposition demanded the panel chairman be dismissed for his comments absolving Japan of blame for entering World War II and his alleged high-handed tactics in running the committee. The resolution was rejected in a plenary session.

Opposition party leaders agreed later to demand the immediate resignation of the Mori cabinet as well as changes to the 2001/02 budget bill.

They did not decide when they would submit a no-confidence motion against Mori, a move that would have only symbolic value unless some ruling coalition lawmakers backed it.

(Reuter)