Yazdi Calls For Observance of Strict Islamic Codes in Iran's Foreign Relations

TEHRAN Substitute leader of Tehran Friday prayers Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi said on Friday that the Islamic codes should be strictly applied to all issues of Iran's foreign relations, "from the most trivial to the most complicated ones."

Addressing thousands of worshipers gathered at Tehran University campus downtown Tehran for Friday prayers, Ayatollah Yazdi cited certain examples of forbidden acts in this regard including shaking hands between men and women, and Iranian officials' frequenting gatherings where alcoholic drinks are served.

Yazdi offered a reminder however that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran these delicate points are fortunately observed at international gatherings by Iranians.

The member of the Guardian Council agreed, "We need to maintain good political relations with the world, on condition that relations are shaped in an Islamic framework."

The substitute Friday prayer leader went on to say, "Also in signing commercial documents and in business transactions with foreigners, Islamic codes must be strictly observed."

He said in the second sermon, "Today, certain persons claim that the Islamic Revolution had nothing to do with the religious authorities or the late Imam Khomeini and the foundations of this revolution are based on the (outlawed but tolerated) liberation front ... they are after presenting a distorted version of our contemporary history to the nation."

Ayatollah Yazdi stressed that the Guardian Council never gets involved in political issues. He advised the political commentators to observe self-restraint and not to challenge the authority of the Majlis, the Guardian Council or the government.

Elaborating on the recent comments of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei where he advised, "Refrain from rising political turmoil," Ayatollah Yazdi said, "The Leader was addressing every one and not merely a certain foundation within the system."

(IRNA)