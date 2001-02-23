European Youth Protest Against Murder of Iranian National Murder

TEHRAN Some 3,000 Italian, Austrian, and Slovenian protesters held a demonstration in the Slovenian city of Ljubljana to protest against the murder of an Iranian national.

No official report has been given on the Iranian's death, but according to a statement issued by the Venice-based Social Center, the Iranian immigrant was killed by the police forces at the border of Croatia and Slovenia.

Young members of the Social Center believe that the immigrants arrested by the Slovenian police are kept in dirty places with a very bad condition.

In the story carried by the Italian official news agency, Slovenia has been criticized for carrying out the "dirty policies of the European Union".

The members have threatened to stage rallies in Trieste, northern Italy, between March 2-4 when environment ministers of eight industrial countries of the world will meet in Trieste.