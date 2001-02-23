Violence Greets Peace Truce in Indonesia

JAKARTA Violence rages on in Indonesia's rebellious Province of Aceh despite the extension of a cease-fire between the government and separatist rebels, police said on Sunday.

Jakarta and representatives from the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) at talks in Switzerland on Friday agreed to extend their latest one-month cease-fire without a definite deadline.

They also pledged to expand confidence-building contacts between their forces following the recent first meeting of their field commanders and establishment of a "hot-line" to prevent violent incidents.

But clashes between the security forces and rebels from the GAM have persisted on a daily basis, with both sides accusing the other of triggering the violence.

"The talks ... the extensions have not changed anything here. The rebels still ambush our patrols, attack our police stations and wound our men," Aceh police spokesman Kusbini Imbar told Reuters.

He said one rebel was shot dead during a clash in North Aceh on Saturday and 600 extra marines had been deployed in the area this week.

"We have obeyed the truce so far. There would not be any violence if the military did not make their so-called 'routine patrols'. Enforcing law is only an excuse to find our men," rebel spokesman Amni Marzuki told Reuters by phone.

Last week, field commanders from both parties met in the local capital of Banda Aceh, 1,700km (1,060 miles) northwest of Jakarta and struck a deal to contact one another if a crisis occurred.

Indonesian security forces have repeatedly criticized talks between the central government and the rebels, which they say give the separatists greater opportunities to attack.

But analysts in Aceh say the military and police realize that most of the population, brutalized by years of oppression by Jakarta, side with the rebels.

"They know they are facing ordinary people who side with the rebels ... even walking to the market for the troops has become dangerous," social analyst Otto Syamsudin told Reuters.

Resentment against Jakarta runs deep in Aceh after two decades of often savage military operations and what locals see as the plundering of their wealth of resources.

The government has more recently shifted tactics by trying to reduce the prominence of the rebels and include other sectors of Acehnese society in future talks.

"The next step is an all-inclusive political dialogue in Aceh itself, in which GAM would be participating," said senior diplomat Hassan Wirajuda who led Jakarta's delegation in the Swiss talks on Friday.

Analysts and activists had said moves to sideline GAM would be counterproductive as the rebels controlled many of Aceh's villages and no group has similar sway over the masses.

The rebels unilaterally declared the province independent in 1976 and consider Aceh has never legally been a part of Indonesia. No country has supported this stance.

Jakarta has refused to give independence to the staunchly Muslim province but has offered it wide-ranging autonomy, due to take effect in May.

(Reuter)