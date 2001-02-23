Kashmir Truce Opens Window for Peace Initiatives

NEW DELHI India's decision to extend its Kashmir cease-fire for three months has opened a window of opportunity for more comprehensive steps toward peace in the troubled Himalayan territory.

Newspapers said India may allow at least three leaders of Kashmir's leading separatist alliance to visit Pakistan to open at least an indirect channel of dialogue with its estranged neighbor.

It may also consider holding a summit of South Asian leaders, which has been blocked by India since the end of 1999 when army General Pervez Musharraf took control of Pakistan in a coup.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of sponsoring the 11-year-old rebellion against Indian rule in Jammu and Kashmir, its only Muslim-majority state.

**** The Hindu **** daily said the question of holding the long-overdue summit of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was likely to be discussed with Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga who is visiting New Delhi.

Musharraf and Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee would almost certainly meet on the sidelines of a SAARC summit, which could break the ice that has frozen peace talks between the two sides for two years.

Vajpayee announced on Thursday that the three-month-old suspension of hostilities against militants in Indian Kashmir would run until the end of May.

The truce, which began at the end of November, had previously been extended twice for periods of one month.

Analysts, pointing to Vajpayee's comment that the government's "patience is not infinite", said this could be the last extension of an initiative which has been roundly rejected by Pakistan-based militant outfits.

"India will now have to demonstrate that its gestures are not an end in themselves but the means to an end," **** The Hindustan Times **** said in an editorial.

(Reuter)