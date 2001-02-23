Clinton Slips in Poll After Rich Pardon

WASHINGTON Former president Bill Clinton's approval rating has tumbled because of public disapproval of his controversial pardon of fugitive billionaire Marc Rich, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

The poll shows Americans view Clinton as negatively now as at any time during his presidency, with his favorable rating falling 15 percentage points since December to 42 percent, according to the poll.

The former president's unfavorable rating of 55 percent is the highest Gallup has ever record for him.

The poll, conducted Monday through Wednesday of this week, shows 62 percent of Americans disapprove of the Rich pardon, while only 20 percent approve and 18 percent had no opinion.

The poll also shows that more than a majority of Americans, 58 percent, think the pardon was made in "return for financial contributions" rather than "in the best interests of justice," as Clinton claimed in a **** New York Times. ****

Hillary Rodham Clinton's favorable ratings also have fallen in recent weeks, though not as much as her husband's. The latest poll shows 49 percent of those polled have a favorable opinion of the junior New York senator while 44 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

Like her husband, Senator Clinton also had slightly higher ratings following the election, when 52 percent rated her favorably and 39 percent rated her unfavorably.

The nationwide poll of 1,016 has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

As the poll was being conducted, new revelations surfaced on Wednesday that Mrs. Clinton's brother, Hugh Rodham, received a reported $400,000 from two felons to whom the former president granted clemency on his last day in office. The money was returned at the urging of the Clintons.

Clinton's pardon of Rich is the subject of a criminal investigation in New York and two congressional pardons.

(Reuter)