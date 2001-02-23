Controversy as Liverpool Reach UEFA Last Eight

LIVERPOOL, England Liverpool lost 1-0 at home to AS Roma but still reached the UEFA Cup quarterfinals on Thursday after a controversial refereeing display from Jose Maria Garcia-Aranda.

The Serie A leaders, 2-0 down from the first leg in the Olympic Stadium last week, halved the deficit with 25 minutes remaining with a stunning long-distance drive from Uruguayan substitute Gianni Guigou.

But the Spanish official then incensed the Italians with just 13 minutes left after appearing to award a penalty for handball only to change his mind.

Garcia-Aranda twice pointed to the penalty spot after Vincenzo Montella's attempted cross struck the hand of Liverpool defender Markus Babbel.

But with the Roma players celebrating a potential lifeline, the referee controversially awarded a corner instead.

Three Roma players were booked for protesting the decision, and when Damiano Tommasi was red-carded with just five minutes remaining for a second bookable offense, the tournament favorites were out.

Roma Manager Fabio Capello hailed his side's battling performance and refused to condemn the referee.

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"That was one of the best Italian performances in England ever and it is a shame to lose like that," he said.

"It was a penalty. The referee pointed to the spot twice and even the Liverpool staff thought it was a penalty.

"Gabriel Batistuta had his back to the incident and when the referee saw him running over to take the corner, he changed his mind.

"But I always stand by referee's decisions and I will stand by this one -- otherwise I would have been sent off."

Liverpool Manager Gerard Houllier refused to be drawn on the controversy, insisting he was simply relieved to be facing Porto in the last eight.

"From my position it was difficult to see, but apparently the referee and the linesman communicated and decided on a corner," Houllier said.

"That happens, but I have to say we were very lucky to get through this tie against a very good side. I knew what to expect and they came at us from the start.

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"Roma were better than us and we know that. But when you play a two-legged game, the first leg is very important and the goals Michael Owen scored in Rome were crucial."

Owen, who notched both goals last week, had earlier seen his 60th minute penalty saved by Francesco Antonioli with the scores still locked at 0-0.

The miss could have been costly as the Italians poured forward following Guigou's spectacular strike from distance.

Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld saved well from Vincent Candela and Brazilian defender Zago, and also held onto Montella's 25-meter free kick.

Roma Captain Marco Delvecchio had earlier fired agonizingly wide from 12-meters out with just Westerveld to beat.

But Liverpool, who chose the night to celebrate the life of former manager Bob Paisley, still the most successful club manager in English history with 14 trophies to his name in a nine-year spell between 1974 and 1983, also had chances to wrap up the tie.

Christian Ziege saw his fierce free kick from the right touchline saved by Antonioli, owen dragged an angled shot across goal and Emile Heskey hit a close-range volley straight at the Italian keeper.

The Merseyside club, who had never been knocked out of Europe at Anfield after securing a first leg win on foreign soil, finally survived a nervy four minutes of stoppage time to preserve that record.

(Reuter)