Hornets Beat Warriors 93-91

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina David Wesley sank a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give the Charlotte Hornets their first lead since the game's opening moments and propel them to a 93-91 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Wesley made just 1-of-6 from 3-point range but nailed one when it mattered, lifting Charlotte to its fourth win in its last five games.

Jamal Mashburn had 16 points and 12 rebounds and P.J. Brown collected 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and made two crucial free throws with four seconds left to ensure Charlotte's victory.

In Chicago, after dropping the first four games of their seven-game road trip, the Los Angeles Clippers have run off three straight wins, concluding the trip with a 93-80 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Los Angeles had five players in double figures and shot 49 percent (35-of-72) from the field, breaking open the game in the fourth quarter and cruising to its first three-game road winning streak since 1997.

Lamar Odom had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Jeff McInnis had 17 points and six assists and Sean Rooks scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting off the bench.

(Reuter)