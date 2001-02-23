Littoral States Share Common Views on Use of Caspian Wealth

TEHRAN The five littoral states share common views on use of Caspian Sea's rich oil-natural gas reserves, announced a Foreign Ministry official Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Ahani, while talking to his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan to prepare for a summit on the question next month in Turkmenistan said littoral states of the Caspian Sea now share similar views on the issue of how to use God-given gifts.

"For the first time the five countries have decided that there should be a unanimous accord on the future legal status of the Caspian, and a guarantee of its implementation," Ahani was quoted by Tehran Radio.

Moscow and Tehran had joint agreements on the Caspian but they fell apart with the break-up of the Soviet Union 10 years ago, and the emergence of three new littoral states.

Tehran, which reacted angrily to an agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan in January, is seeking a strictly "equitable" sharing of the spoils, giving each country 20 percent regardless of the length of its coastline, AFP commentary said.

Ahani said the five had agreed to take the Soviet-Iranian accords of 1921 and 1940 as the basis for a future agreements, adding that Iran had reaffirmed its rejection of bilateral accords.

Ahani said Iran had also proposed the creation of a joint fund to combat pollution in the Caspian resulting from increased oil and gas drilling, which is notably killing off the sturgeon population.