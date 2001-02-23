French Economy Grew by 3.2% in 2000

PARIS The French economy grew by 3.2 percent in 2000, the same rate as the previous year, the government's statistical office Insee reported Friday.

Analysts and the government had predicted a higher gross domesticproduct growth - 3.5 and 3.4 percent, respectively - but the high price of crude oil in the second half of the year fueled inflation and cut household expenditures.

Insee also revised upwards its GDP growth figure for 1999, from 2.9 to 3.2 percent, after giving more weight to wireless telephony in its calculations.

(DPA)