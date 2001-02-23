Japan May Review Loan to Plant Project in Thailand

TOKYO Japan's Finance Minister Kiichi Miyazawa said on Friday that Japan may review its 7 billion yen (60.9 million dollars) loan for building a controversial a wastewater treatment plant at a Thai port.

The ADB may have to make its own decision by taking into account local people's concern over environmental degradation and alleged scandals in connection with the project, Miyazawa told the House of Representatives Budget Committee in Tokyo.

The loan was for the project was provided through the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The plant is intended to help clean up wastewater containing heavy metals generated by an industrial area in Samut Prakan Province, about 60 kilometers from Bangkok.

Residents of Klong Dan, a nearby village, have long protested the 304-hectare project, and in January, more than half the members of Thailand's Senate signed a letter to the ADB asking for a review.

"There is a situation where we must ask, Can we go ahead with the project?' When the public voices dissatisfaction and criticism. I suspect this is such a case," Miyazawa said.

The wastewater treatment project, costing 605 million dollars, was approved by the Manila-based ADB in December 1995. The bank has pledged 230 million dollars in loans for the project.

The plant, which has been under construction since February 1998, is said to be 30 percent complete and is due to begin operation in early 2002.

Japanese opposition legislators in January called for the ADB to launch a corruption probe into the project.

(DPA)