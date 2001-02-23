China Executes Seven in Massive Smuggling Case

BEIJING China executed seven people on Friday for their role in a multi-billion dollar smuggling scandal, the first of a big "haul" of executions state media have promised in the biggest corruption case of the communist era, Reuters said. China's Supreme Court approved the executions of the seven, including a customs officer and a bank official in Xiamen -- the eastern port at the center of the scandal -- after their appeals were turned down, the official Xinhua news agency said.