D-8 Capable of Turning Into Strong Economic Bloc

The representatives of eight developing countries will meet in Cairo tomorrow for their third summit aimed at exploring avenues of building an economic bloc through reducing trade barriers and enhancing cooperation in trade, economic and technological areas.

The Developing Eight, or D-8, group includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia and Nigeria.

The D-8 group was founded in June 1997 on the initiative of former Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan, and its first summit was held in Turkey in the same year. The second D-8 summit was held in Dhaka in 1999.

Erbakan, who played a major part in strengthening relations among Islamic nations, was forced to leave office under pressure from some pro-Zionist elements in Turkey.

With a nearly 800-million population, the D-8 Group has the potential to turn into a bigger bloc than the European Union, which groups 15 nations with a total population of below 400 million. However, the present cooperation among these countries is not quite satisfactory, since it has not reached its desired level yet. It is hoped that the Cairo summit will help to boost cooperation among the D-8 member states and lay the foundation for the establishment of a strong Islamic economic bloc.

Besides cooperation in the above areas, the D-8 members should also play their due part on the international scene by adopting a common strategy to promote peace, justice, human rights and democratic values worldwide.