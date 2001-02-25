BEIJING A court in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai has sentenced a man to death for killing his mother and putting her chopped-up body parts in the refrigerator, AFP quoted state media as saying on Sunday. Wu Guangyu, an unemployed worker, had long been on bad terms with his mother, surnamed Zhang, but asked her for a loan of 20,000 yuan (2,410 dollars) on February 23, 1998, the *** Liberation *** daily reported. When she refused to lend him the money, which he wanted to spend on stocks, Wu grabbed her by the neck and choked her to death, the paper said.