MILAN Group of eight interior and justice ministers will focus on the increasingly emotive issues of immigration, racism and xenophobia at a meeting in Milan next week.

The February 26-27 meeting, presided over by Italy's Interior Minister Enzo Bianco and Justice Minister Piero Fassino, will also touch on organized crime and illegal trading in humans, drugs, arms, money and technology.

"Ever stronger international cooperation is required if (these issues) are to be effectively dealt with," Fassino said in a statement.

While ministers are unlikely to object to the need to tackle the various problems on their agenda, how and if they can find effective measures against such complex and emotive issues as racism or xenophobia will prove deeply challenging.

The G8 includes the G7 industrialized countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- plus Russia.

Illegal immigration and human trafficking has come increasingly under the spotlight as refugees from political or economic trouble spots take extreme risks and pay smugglers huge sums to reach safe havens in Europe -- and sometimes die in the attempt.

In the latest incident, 912 Kurdish refugees were dumped by smugglers on a beach off southern France last week after the cargo vessel they were travelling in began to leak.

The wave of ethnic Albanian refugees fleeing the Kosovo war in 1999 intensified the flow of immigrants. And there are regular, sometimes horrific examples of immigration from elsewhere -- 58 Chinese immigrants suffocated to death in the back of a truck that arrived in Britain last year.

Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Italian counterpart Giuliano Amato wrote a joint article calling for a crackdown on human trafficking.

But the response so far of the migrants' home countries, such as Albania and Croatia, has been: "If you don't give me money to monitor the borders, I can't deal with the problem."

And tense relations between Baghdad and the West, particularly in the wake of recent U.S.-British bombardments, makes attempts to work on stanching the flow of immigrants from there all the harder.

..........Fighting Racism and Xenophobia.................

Hand-in-hand with the refugee problem go xenophobia and racism. The recent strengthening of anti-immigrant right wing groups in some European countries, including Italy and Austria, has exacerbated fears among both legal and illegal migrants.

And in Germany, a spate of violent hate crimes has sparked a national debate over whether the far-right there needs greater muzzling.

Italian police last week arrested 13 members of a white supremacist, neo-Nazi group called "blood and honor" which is banned in Germany but continues to operate in Italy and Austria.

Fassino did not say what kind of security measures would be taken at the meeting, despite the wave of anti-globalization protests at recent G7, European Union and other international summits.

Milan's meeting precedes a G8 summit in Genoa in July.

But Fassino said an important element of the meeting would be to address the implementation of the new UN "convention against transnational organized crime", seen as a turning point in legal, political and financial attempts to confront the dark side of globalization.

(Reuter)