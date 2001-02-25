TEHRAN Thousands of protesters, including the leader of the Islamic movement Hamas, marched in Gaza City Sunday to protest the visit by U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and show support for Iraq, which has been bombed by U.S. warplanes twice in as many weeks.

As Powell held a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah with Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat, the protesters marched in downtown Gaza, burning U.S. and Israeli flags and denouncing U.S. President George W. Bush as a "criminal" and "killer."

"No to Killing Our Children or Iraqi Children!" they chanted, and "Powell, Listen, Our People Are Very Strong."

The demonstrators called for the pursuit of the Palestinian uprising and accused the United States of supplying Israel with the arms to crack down on the violence, in which nearly 420 people, most of them Palestinians, have died.

The marchers, who included Hamas spiritual leader Dheikh Ahmed Yassin, were called to the streets by the national and Islamic forces, a coalition of Palestinian groups that has also called for a four-hour commercial strike Sunday to protest against Powell's visit.

"It is clear now that the aim of the U.S. administration is to strike the Intifada in the name of stopping violence as it considers as equal the aggression of the Israeli terrorist occupation and the legal resistance of people under occupation," the coalition said in leaflets issued at the rally.

It said the new U.S. administration of President George W. Bush sent a "clear and bloody message of support to Sharon to destroy the Intifada, increase settlement activity and kill the rights of our people."

"The response to this American and Zionist plan should be to continue and escalate the Intifada and resistance and let the occupiers pay a high price for their aggression against our territory."

After a meeting earlier Sunday with Sharon, Powell said he would call on both Israelis and Palestinians to "bring the violence under control."

On his three-day whirlwind trip across the Middle East he is also trying to shore up support for U.S. strikes against Iraq, saying President Saddam Hussein poses a threat to his neighbors.

After his meeting with Arafat, Powell called for the lifting of the Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territories "as soon as possible."

"We discussed how it is necessary for all sides to move away from violence and incitement and to lift the siege as soon as possible," Powell said at a joint press conference following a meeting with Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank town of Ramallah.

"That's still a difficult challenge, but one I think both the Prime Minister-Elect Ariel Sharon and the Chairman Arafat are dedicated to find the answer for," he said.

The Israeli Army has imposed a punishing blockade on the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the explosion of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence in late September.

A seven-year-old Palestinian boy was hospitalized after Israeli soldiers fired tear-gas bombs on a group of Palestinians in the flashpoint village of Al-Khader near Bethlehem in the West Bank, medical sources said.

Separately, an Israeli settler was shot and injured Sunday in a drive-by shooting near a Jewish settlement north of Ramallah in the West Bank, the army said.

The attack came as U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell visited Ramallah and Bait-ul-Moqaddas and urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to put an end to months of violence.

Assailants driving in a car fired on the man as he drove on the road to the Ateret settlement, said an army statement, adding that the Israeli was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.