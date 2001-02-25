DETROIT A reputed Detroit mobster widely thought to hold the key to the unsolved disappearance of Teamsters Union Boss Jimmy Hoffa more than a quarter century ago has died, authorities said on Saturday.

An FBI spokeswoman said Anthony "Tony Jack" Giacalone, 82, died on Friday at Detroit's St. John Hospital after a long struggle with heart and kidney problems.

"He was one of several individuals investigated when Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in 1975," said the spokeswoman.

She said Giacalone, an allegedly ruthless Detroit Mafia Capo, never was formally charged in connection with Hoffa's disappearance.

But Hoffa himself had told friends and family members he was going to meet Giacalone and New Jersey Teamsters official Anthony Provenzano on June 30, 1975, the day he disappeared.

The fabled meeting was to have taken place at the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Detroit's leafy Bloomfield township suburb.

It had been set up by Hoffa, who was struggling to reassert his control over the corruption-plagued International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union, to make peace with Provenzano, a rival labor leader and member of the Genovese Crime Family. Provenzano, known as "Tony Pro," has since died.

Giacalone, whose criminal record in the Detroit area dates back to the mid-1950s, generally maintained a cold silence about Hoffa's disappearance while being questioned before grand juries and by federal agents and the press.

But when asked about the Hoffa matter for the first time in 1975, he has been widely quoted as saying: "Maybe he took a little trip."

Because of his illness, Giacalone was never put on trial in connection with a sweeping 1996 federal indictment, covering 30 years of alleged underworld activity in Detroit, in which the charges against him included conspiracy, extortion and racketeering.

He was convicted of income tax evasion after a seven-month trial in 1976 and went to prison on a 10-month sentence.

(Reuter)