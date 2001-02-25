TAMPA, Florida Roy Jones Jr. retained his light heavyweight titles when challenger Derrick Harmon failed to come out for the 11th round on Saturday.

Jones (44-1), who holds the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles, dominated Harmon until the challenger quit before the start of the 11th round, citing an injured ear drum.

"I worked him and worked until he couldn't stand no more. I kept the pressure on him until he quit," Jones said.

Although Harmon (20-2) is ranked in the top 10 by all three sanctioning bodies, he was taking a big step up in competition and it showed.

In the opening round, Harmon looked relaxed, applying steady pressure. But Jones gave him a glimpse of his hand speed with rapid-fire combinations to close the round.

Harmon continued to stalk the champion in the second round as Jones looked for counter-punching opportunities.

Jones became the more aggressive fighter in the fourth round, repeatedly landing punches to the challenger's head and body.

Harmon kept coming forward in the fourth. He bullied Jones into the ropes and worked the body, surprising the champion with a left to the head. But Jones was unfazed and controlled the second half of the round.

Jones continued to dominate in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds with hand speed and flashy combinations as the fight became one-sided.

The 32-year-old Jones continued his mastery in the next three rounds, repeatedly landing punches to the body and head as Harmon had no answers for his opponent's world-class skills.

"I am not going to do this if I am not the best at it," Jones said. "If I am going to do this, it's because I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. God gave me some talent and I am going to do this."

(Reuter)