MADRID The coaches of Real Madrid and Deportivo Coruna were full of praise for their teams after a enthralling 2-2 draw in the top-of-the-table clash in the Spanish first division on Saturday.

"The two teams have demonstrated their true level and I believe we witnessed a brilliant match," said Real Coach Vicente del Bosque.

Del Bosque made it clear that the match was another demonstration of the quality of Spanish football after a week of European success for the country's clubs.

All four of its UEFA representatives made the last eight of the competition, while Real, Valencia and Deportivo also enjoyed good results in the Champions League.

"I think that the match was an excellent demonstration for Spanish football after a brilliant week in Europe," Del Bosque said after the match.

The Real coach was also anxious to stress that the fight for the league title was still wide open with the top two still only separated by four points after their draw.

"If we had won we would have had a useful advantage, but there are still 14 very difficult games left to play. Deportivo still have the right to think they can take the league title."

Deportivo Coach Javier Irureta said that he believed his side had had the better of the match and were unfortunate not to take all three points.

"Deportivo were superior, but luck wasn't on our side," he said.

(Reuter)