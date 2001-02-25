PARIS Turkey, which is currently facing economic turmoil, is not ready to join the European Union, EU Trade Commissioner Pascal Lamy told French Radio Saturday.

Prospects of political instability in Turkey, sparked by a row last week between the country's top leaders, sent the Istanbul Stock Exchange plunging, while interest rates sky-rocketed, AFP reported

Lamy said that under the current conditions, Turkey's accession to the EU would "not be good for Europe, but most importantly, it would not be good for Turkey."