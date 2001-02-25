RIYADH Saudi Arabia's state-owned telecommunications company plans to cut mobile phone charges from March 11, AFP quoted Saudi newspapers as reporting on Sunday.

They quoted Saudi Telecommunications Co. (STC) as saying that the Finance Ministry had approved the reduction of cellular telephone connection fees to 800 riyals ($213) from 1,500 riyals.

Peak hour telephone rates would also be cut by 21 percent to 0.95 riyals per minute, while off-peak rates would fall to 0.50 riyals per minute from 1.0 riyal now.