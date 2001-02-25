TEHRAN The European Union (EU) is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the energy sector, particularly in the areas of electricity and gas exploration, boosting of capacity of power plants and transfer of gas to Europe, said a senior Iranian official here on Sunday.

Addressing the opening session of the First Iran-EU Energy Cooperation Conference here Sunday morning, the director general of the Energy Planning Department of the Ministry of Energy, Dariush Foroughi, said that a survey conducted over a period of 10 months by experts of the French Energy and Environment Management Institute reached the conclusion that raising energy output is a priority in Iran.

The study underlined the importance of arriving at a sound rising mechanism for natural gas, expansion of exploration activities in the coal sector and optimum utilization of coal reserves for power generation for future uses and increased participation of the private sector in line with efforts to attract domestic and foreign investment.

He said that the European Union has shown great enthusiasm at cooperating with Iran in the energy software and hardware, as well as in the training of Iranian experts.

Also addressing the gathering, the Head of the Energy and Environment Management Institute of France (ADEM), Yves Lambert, outlined a framework for Iran-EU joint cooperation in the energy sector.

He said that pricing policies, supply-demand factors in the field of energy, development of investment resources in the sector and expanded application of Iran's coal reserves are among other fields of cooperation contemplated by Iran and the EU.

Lambert said that independence and security in energy sources, removal of formalities and development of new and renewable sources of energy are among the priorities of energy policies in Europe.

The two-day First Iran-EU Energy Cooperation Conference is being held at the Energy Research Center of Tehran with Iranian and foreign experts from energy sectors of various countries in participation.

(IRNA)