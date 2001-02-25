TEHRAN The shortage of cocoons and the smuggling of silk yarn have caused the unemployment of many silk spinners in Torbat-e Heidarieh, Khorasan Province said an official, Alireza Mehmandoust.

Mehmandoust added that there has been insufficient cocoon production for several years. A 30-percent shortage of cocoons this year is causing problems for the silk industry and silkworm breeders.

The smuggling of silk yarn into the country has been the main problem of silkworm breeders, he said, calling on concerned officials to prevent smuggling in order to stabilize the silk market.

Annually, nearly 520 tons of silk, valued at 91 billion rials, is produced in a cooperative company based in Torbat-e Heidarieh. Some 60 percent of Iran's silk is provided by 1400 local families.