TEHRAN Iran's Youth Cinema Association's Deputy in Charge of Provincial Affairs, Mohammad-Reza Dezfouli, said that the country's young filmmakers have made over 7,200 minutes of short films this year.

Speaking to IRNA, Dezfouli underlined that the 661 films were produced in the association's offices in different provinces.

He underlined that the photographers who work under the supervision of the association have produced some 3,146 photos during the past nine months.

Dezfouli further stressed that Iranian short films have had success at international film festivals this year, saying that currently, Iranian films are shown at international film festivals as particular short film styles.

Referring to the screening of four Iranian short films in a film festival in Finland, Dezfouli added that among 2000 to 3000 films participating in the festival, only 70 films, including the four Iranian films, entered the Competition Section.

As for the future programs of the Youth Cinema Association, he said that it aims to review its policies within a three-year period.

He said that "training for producing and producing for supplying" are among the most important policies of the association.