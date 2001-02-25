BEIRUT Israeli warplanes buzzed Lebanon Sunday, breaking the sound barrier over several regions and triggering panic among skiers on the slopes of Mount Lebanon, an AFP correspondent reported. Two Israeli warplanes caused two supersonic bangs over the snow-covered western slopes of the Mount Lebanon range, which was crowded with Sunday skiers. Panic was rife at the popular ski resort of Faraya when the jets buzzed the region, leaving behind a trail of white smoke before flying further north, an AFP correspondent said.